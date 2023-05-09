You're bound to fail at this head-scratching animal optical illusion

We all love a test of creativity, right? And an optical illusion that claims to separate the elite creative minds from the rest is as good a way as any to challenge your worth. Apparently, if you manage to find all 13 of the hidden animals in under 20 seconds, you have a creative mind. If you don't, sorry, you need a new industry.

This frustrating optical illusion is a head-scratcher – everyone on the CB team fell one or two short of the final tally. We'll let you have a look below and then give you the solution to the puzzle. Start the timer, and good luck! (And be sure to check out of favourite optical illusions here.)

(Image credit: Brightside.com)

Did you manage it? Some of them are pretty well hidden – the prawn in particular had us universally shouting at the screen (how is that a prawn?).

But you should be able to find an an elephant, a dog, a mosquito, a snake, a donkey, a cat, a prawn, a mouse, a crocodile, a dolphin, a bird head, a fish, and a tortoise. Check out the explanation image below if you're really struggling.

(Image credit: Brightside.com)

Yup, a prawn. And a bird's head? We all missed those on CB. So maybe we aren't as creative as we'd like to believe. For more animal-themed illusions check out the famous spinning horse illusion and this roundup of the hottest three animal optical illusions we've seen.