Adorable optical illusion reveals whether you prefer cats or dogs

What's better than any old mind-blowing optical illusion? One that involves dogs, of course. And what's better than one that involves dogs? One that also involves cats. Yep, if you're an animal lover, this is the illusion for you.

An illusion created by online bingo platform Jackpotjoy claims to reveal whether you're a dog person or a cat person, based on what you see in the image. And while we're not entirely sure about the psychological merit of the whole thing, it's certainly a fun design. For more examples, check out the best optical illusions.

What do you see? (Image credit: Jackpotjoy)

At first glance, you're either going to see a long-eared spaniel staring directly at you, or two red cats standing in front of what looks like an enormous full-moon. Apparently, whichever you see first determines which animal you prefer – but that said, this author saw the dog, and is very much a cat person, so, swings and roundabouts.

From falling people (who aren't actually falling) to that infamous rotating horse, we've seen plenty of weird and wonderful optical illusions over the last couple of years. For more adorable animal examples, take a look at our favourite animal optical illusions.

Read more: