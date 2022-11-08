Adorable optical illusion reveals whether you prefer cats or dogs

By Daniel Piper
published

Which animal do you see?

What's better than any old mind-blowing optical illusion? One that involves dogs, of course. And what's better than one that involves dogs? One that also involves cats. Yep, if you're an animal lover, this is the illusion for you.

An illusion created by online bingo platform Jackpotjoy claims to reveal whether you're a dog person or a cat person, based on what you see in the image. And while we're not entirely sure about the psychological merit of the whole thing, it's certainly a fun design. For more examples, check out the best optical illusions.

Optical illusion

What do you see? (Image credit: Jackpotjoy)

At first glance, you're either going to see a long-eared spaniel staring directly at you, or two red cats standing in front of what looks like an enormous full-moon. Apparently, whichever you see first determines which animal you prefer – but that said, this author saw the dog, and is very much a cat person, so, swings and roundabouts.

From falling people (who aren't actually falling) to that infamous rotating horse, we've seen plenty of weird and wonderful optical illusions over the last couple of years. For more adorable animal examples, take a look at our favourite animal optical illusions.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles