This 'optical illusion' eye test is the most frustrating thing online

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, but some of the things described as illusions these days are just plain frustrating. In the latest viral 'eye test' doing the rounds online, we're asked if we can see the hidden number in a mass of noise.

It takes some searching, but if you squint a bit, you should be able to make out a number hidden in the static. Too easy? We have a whole collection of mind-blowing optical illusions to amaze you.

Eye test! What number do you see? pic.twitter.com/siPj03qHNsMay 16, 2023 See more

Over half a million people have viewed the image in a tweet by the musicologist Figen on Twitter, and many people are getting the wrong answer, throwing out answers ranging from 7 to 623. Some people even claim to see lots of different numbers of varying sizes. Tilting your screen at an angle may help you find it more easily.

There's no sophisticated explanation for how the optical illusion works. There's simply a number written in the image; it's just a little difficult to see because of the lack of contrast and sharpness against the noisy background. We're also unsure as to whether there is any scientific basis for the claims that an ability to see the number means you have particularly good eyesight (if you're still struggling to see it, and want out of your misery, the hidden number is 571). See our pick of the best optical illusions of last year for more gems.