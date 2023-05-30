Can you spot the hidden letter in this head-spinning optical illusion?

We've seen plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and plenty of them have come courtesy of viral TikToker Dean Jackson. From black-and-white images that appear to be technicolour, to our favourite category; things-that-appear-to-be-moving-but-definitely-aren't-moving, Jackson has boggled, bent and blown our minds a fair few times. Here's another example for good measure.

In his latest illusion, Jackson shares a trio of disembodied shapes that apparently form a letter 'E'. It's hard to see at first – but once you manage it, it can never be unseen. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best optical illusions ever.)

As the shapes start rotating, Jackson adds a timer and asks viewers to comment when the letter finally appears for them. For your intrepid reporter, it was around 3 seconds in, but plenty of commenters claim (truthfully or otherwise) that they saw it at 1. Either way, what you're looking for is – spoiler alert – the outline of a 3D 'E' rather than a flat one. You'll know it when you see it.

This isn't the first time Beatonthebeeb has fried our brains – last year we were convinced the colour grey was actually red. And then there was the time that a very much stationary Mickey Mouse appeared to move.