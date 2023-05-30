Can you spot the hidden letter in this head-spinning optical illusion?

By Daniel Piper
published

You'll know it when you see it.

optical illusion
(Image credit: Dean Jackson on TikTok)

We've seen plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and plenty of them have come courtesy of viral TikToker Dean Jackson. From black-and-white images that appear to be technicolour, to our favourite category; things-that-appear-to-be-moving-but-definitely-aren't-moving, Jackson has boggled, bent and blown our minds a fair few times. Here's another example for good measure.

In his latest illusion, Jackson shares a trio of disembodied shapes that apparently form a letter 'E'. It's hard to see at first – but once you manage it, it can never be unseen. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best optical illusions ever.) 

@beatonthebeeb

♬ original sound - Dean Jackson

As the shapes start rotating, Jackson adds a timer and asks viewers to comment when the letter finally appears for them. For your intrepid reporter, it was around 3 seconds in, but plenty of commenters claim (truthfully or otherwise) that they saw it at 1. Either way, what you're looking for is – spoiler alert – the outline of a 3D 'E' rather than a flat one. You'll know it when you see it.

This isn't the first time Beatonthebeeb has fried our brains – last year we were convinced the colour grey was actually red. And then there was the time that a very much stationary Mickey Mouse appeared to move.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

