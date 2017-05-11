Topics

Pay what you want for this Android and iOS app builder bundle

Go in-depth on the fundamentals of building for mobile's biggest platforms with this bundle, and pay what you want for it!

The last thing you want to do is get stuck between the dedicated fans of iOS and Android. Instead of trying to take sides, get your apps in front of as many people as possible with the Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle. You can pay what you want for it!

Mobile is the place to be for any developer, and you can kickstart your career with the Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle. You'll learn the basics of the languages that make up the fundamentals of mobile platforms. Whether you want to build for iOS or Android, you'll find a course in this bundle to get you on track. You'll be building apps that are climbing the charts in both app stores in no time.

The Complete Mobile App Developer Bundle is valued at over $679, but you can pay what you want for it! Beat the average price to unlock everything, get on the leaderboard, or just pay what you can. You can't go wrong with a deal like this!

