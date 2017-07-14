Peek inside ImagineFX issue 151 – out now!

Last month ImagineFX celebrated its 150th issue, but it's showing no signs of slowing down. Issue 151 is on sale now, and it's packed with all the awesome advice, interviews and insights you'd expect from the world's leading digital art magazine.

On the cover this month is an astral-themed portrait by Tran Nguyen. Flip to the Workshop section to find out how she combined ink, pencils and paint to pull together this mesmerising design. Read on to find out what other treats you'll find inside the issue...

Find out how this English artist brought Terry Pratchett's world to life

English artist Paul Kidby’s work is synonymous with the world of Terry Pratchett. The ImagineFX team caught up with him to learn how he went from honing his illustration skills under the watchful eye of a mysterious neighbour to hashing out book cover ideas with one of the world’s finest fantasy authors.

Take a closer look at this award-winning artist's portfolio

Aaron Miller’s work has attracted clients such as Magic: The Gather, Star Wars and Dungeons & Dragons. This month, the team chatted to the award-winning artist about the importance of learning traditional techniques, and why classical religious art paved the way for the fantasy genre.

Spare a second thought for your mental wellbeing

Artists have a reputation as free-spirited beings, but look closer and there's a tendency towards perfectionism and the unnatural pressure of being creative to a deadline. Suddenly burnout doesn’t seems like a real risk. This month, the ImagineFX team asked leading artists about their experiences of stress, and for some advice on how they deal with it.

Top tutorials

How to harness the unpredictability of watercolour

If you’re looking to expand your skills (and who isn’t?), there are plenty of practical tutorials to be found in the pages of the new issue, too. Emily Hare shares the thinking behind her delicate creature illustrations, and explains how to embrace the unpredictability of working in watercolour.

Improve your worldbuilding skills

Creating an effective environment can be a careful balancing act, but Anna Hollinrake has it down pat. This issue, she shares her worldbuilding tips in an in-depth guide to creating a scene filled with colour and life. And there’s a video to follow, too.

Make your first strides in a new medium

If you really want to push yourself, how about turning your hand to a new medium altogether? This issue marks the start of a four-part series exploring how to get going with gouache. Learn all about the gear you need, how to get set up, and the techniques for mixing the colours you need.