These PlayStation VR bundles are the cheapest we've ever seen

If you've been looking to dip your toe into the world of VR gaming, Playstation VR bundles are a great way to get started. Sony has a habit of generously slashing the prices of its VR games and equipment, and today sees preorders open for two new discount bundles courtesy of Walmart.

Giving players early access to titles such as Trover Saves The Universe and Blood & Truth, these deals are the perfect gift for gamers looking to expand their collection or try something new. And because they're VR games, they bring the immersive experience of the best 3D movies into your own home.

Below you'll find links to the two bundles. These deals see two top titles paired together at a knock down price, along with a PlayStation VR headset and PlayStation camera. These are the best PlayStation VR deals we've seen recently, so there's no better time to pick up the cutting-edge games console for less.

On top of that, the Blood & Truth bundle also comes with two PlayStation Move controllers to maximise your gaming experience. And considering that the PlayStation VR headset alone used to cost more than these bundles, these discounts are a fantastic way to save money. Happy gaming!

PlayStation VR bundle deals

PlayStation VR | Trover Saves the Universe | Five Nights at Freddy's | $299 at Walmart

If you're looking for imaginative and scary games, this is the bundle for you. Preorder the much-anticipated Trover Saves the Universe along with horror puzzler Five Nights at Freddy's for this bargain price, and get them on the release date of 28 May. Comes with a PlayStation VR headset and camera.View Deal

PlayStation VR | Blood & Truth | Everybody's Golf | $349 at Walmart

Gritty first-person-shooter Blood & Truth gets bundled together with sports simulator Everybody's Golf in this bargain deal. This preorder offer will put you at the front of the queue, and means you'll get the games from 31 May. Comes with a PlayStation VR headset, camera, and two Move controllers.View Deal

