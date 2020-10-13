Rare Copic marker deal is the best we've seen all Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is well and truly here, but thus far we've not seen as many deals on Copic markers as in previous years. That is, until now! We're happy to report two of the best deals on Copic marker sets we've seen all Prime Day – a massive $183 off the original $503 price, down to $319 if you're in the US, and another 72 piece set boasting £70.80 off the original £267.45, down to £196.65 if you're in the UK.

We're sure you know already, but Copic markers are world famous stationary that give you complete control over your illustration. They're refillable, with replaceable nibs, so once you've got a set, you won't have reason to fork out for another any time soon. And both of these sets have duel tips – one on each end – of differing thickness, giving you plenty of variety to your art. We don't expect these deals to be around for long, so snap one up while you can.

Copic Sketch Markers: $503.28 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $183.29: This is the best Amazon Prime deal on Copic Markers that we've seen so far – a 72 piece set with a massive saving of $183.29 off the asking price. There's a huge variety of colours to this set of fast drying, double-ended, non-toxic markers, so snap them up while stocks last. View Deal

Copic Ciao: £267.45 £196.65 at Amazon

Save £70.80: If you're in the UK, this is the very best Copic marker Prime Day deal that's going – a 72 piece set of the Copic Ciao markers. A great set of the versatile coloured pens, with a great saving of £70!View Deal

There will of course be more deals to come on various other brands, and we're putting our favourites over in our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub. Or, check out our Apple Prime Day hub, and our Surface Pro Prime Day hub for more specific discounts.

