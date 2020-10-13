We've found it: This is the best Amazon Prime Day deal of 2020

Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and we're already knee-deep in deals. From TVs to tablets via memory cards, mattresses and literally everything in between, you can grab an unbelievable number of bargains. Our Amazon Prime Day 2020 page is full of offers, but here's one we think might just be the best.

There are tons of Amazon Prime Day TV Deals on offer, but this mega deal truly turned our heads, slashing $120 off a massive 50-inch Toshiba TV to bring the price down from $379.99 to $259.99. A triple-figure saving on a huge TV from a well-respected brand, this is a seriously impressive offering.

Featuring Fire TV and Alexa, this is the ultimate Smart TV setup, while the 50-inch display features true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture for an unrivalled home cinema experience. This deal is likely to be snapped up in no time, so we'd advise acting fast!

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $379.99 $259.99

Save $120: Go even bigger with this massive 50-inch Smart TV, complete with Fire TV and Alexa. The breathtaking 4K Ultra HD display features over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity and contrast. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (PT)

If you missed out on the deal above, or it isn't available in your area, here are some of the best TV deals available as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: UK

LG 43-inch Smart 4K TV: £479 £379 at Amazon

Save £211: This 43-inch smart LG 4K TV comes complete with Freeview HD/Freesat HD and Alexa built in. One of the biggest price drops so far, this epic Amazon Prime Day TV deal is one not to be missed.

Sharp 50-inch 4K UHD Android TV: £359.99 £299 at Amazon

Save £60: You can save £60 on this elegant 4K Android TV, featuring LED backlighting along with superb Harmon Kardon sound technology. Android TV lets you stream from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more, and Google Assistant lets you control devices throughout your home. DEAL ENDS: 13 October 23:59 (BST)

Samsung Galaxy 2020 TU7110 4K Smart TV: £399 £369.65 at Amazon

Save £29: This 43-inch smart TV features a crystal display and supports streaming via Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, BT Sport, Amazon Instant Video and more – all in a super-slim design, and an absolute bargain at £349. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: US

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV Edition: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This breathtaking 43-inch 4K ultra-HD TV features stunning clarity and contrast, and can stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. It even features an Alexa-enabled voice remote. A steal at just $199.99!



LG NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart TV (2020): $679.99 $596.99

Save $83: This 49" Smart TV features a NanoCell display, which means over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K. It also features local dimming, as well as Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional surround sound, for the ultimate home cinema experience.

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition: $179.99 $119.99

Save 33% Perfect for smaller rooms, this 32-inch smart HD TV brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels. And with the Alexa-enabled voice remote, you can control your TV, smart home and more.



