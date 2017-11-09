Promote yourself better with the new Computer Arts

At its core, design is all about solving problems, and a well thought-out client brief with genuine depth and substance can be the perfect catalyst for great design. But what if you’re the problem?

Self-branding can be one of the hardest exercises for a designer: it’s just too close to home. And issue 273 of Computer Arts will help you tackle just that, as part of a self-promotion special.

Plus there are no fewer than four covers to choose from, featuring different self-promotional phrases in striking, vibrant colourways – see above.

In a special report, CA issue 273 explores different approaches to ‘brand you’, and how finding that distinctive niche to occupy can become the cornerstone of effective self-promotion.

Pro advice for branding yourself

Balancing out this more holistic approach is a guide to the art and science of social media, and how to get the most from different platforms. It’s not an exact science, but a bit of insider knowledge can make all the difference.

Master social media, including 26 pro tips

Great self-promo doesn’t have to be about crowing your own brilliance from the rooftops, though: sometimes it can pay to ditch the ego and let the work speak for itself, like Ragged Edge.

The studio has been biding its time and growing steadily stronger since it was founded a decade ago, until breaking cover with its D&AD Pencil-winning Camden Market rebrand – as revealed in a video profile in CA issue 273.

Ragged Edge reveals how to run a studio with no ego

And after Jamie Ellul’s rousing column a couple of issues back extolling the virtues of a small but perfectly formed studio, this month it’s Greg Quinton’s turn to pitch the counter-argument: with The Partners due to merge with four other WPP stablemates to form a 750-strong mega agency, he argues that bigger can be better, creatively speaking.

Also in Computer Arts issue 273

FutureDeluxe discusses its surreal and stunning OFFF London titles

Behind the scenes on SomeOne's rebrand of The Inner Temple

The hottest new design, illustration and motion work

Part four of the junior designer manual covers digital asset creation

Buy Computer Arts issue 273 here. And to make sure you never miss an issue of Computer Arts, subscribe here today!