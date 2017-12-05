Protect your work with this iWatermark Pro deal

When your carefully crafted content is your livelihood, it makes it all the more troubling when someone uses it without your permission or attribution – it's left, after all. Solve that problem by placing a watermark on all your work with iWatermark Pro, on sale now for just $14.99 (approx. £11).

When putting your work online, you need to protect yourself. You can do so with iWatermark Pro. This simple and effective app will stamp your digital photos and artwork with a watermark that will travel with it. That means any time someone rips your image from Facebook, Instagram, Behance or elsewhere, it will have your attribution right on it.

Set the text, transparency, and size of the watermark to your preference. This app easily integrates with all sorts of top photo editing apps, so adding watermarks will fit right in your workflow.

You can get iWatermark Pro on sale now for just $14.99 (approx. £11). That's a saving of 50% off the retail price for an invaluable app that will make sure your work is never ripped off. Grab this deal today.

