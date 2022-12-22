PS5 and PSVR 2 could feature at CES 2023, but just what will be shown?

Sony is taking no prisoners with the launch of PSVR 2. In recent years the PlayStation making has shunned live events but next year's CES could be a biggie, with a live reveal and showcase for PlayStation VR 2.

Sony recently revealed its branding for CES 2023 and it includes a photo of a woman playing on a PSVR 2 (see below), so it's pretty likely the new virtual reality hardware is going to be the focus of a CES conference from Sony. We already know a lot about the new tech, read my 'PSVR 2: everything you need to know' feature for, well, everything we know.

We're at the end of 2022 so it can be hard to get in the mood for a January 2023 event, but put 5pm PT / 1am GMT on Wednesday, 4th / 5th January, 2023 in your diary because this conference could be a must-watch for PS5 owners, Sony fans and anyone interested in the nest new tech.

Sony has already revealed a lot about PSVR 2 and our list of the best upcoming PSVR 2 games reveals what you can play from day one, on 22 February when the headset launches. So what will Sony reveal? I'd expect a deep dive into the tech, with hands-on explanations of how some of the newer features work, such as PSVR 2's cinematic mode that will appeal to streamers.

It's worth considering that CES is a broad tech show and its appeal goes further than gamers, so I'd expect some deep tech dissections and perhaps a look at non-game uses for PSVR 2 – maybe a Web3 or social functionality.

If you're playing catch-up on all-things PlayStation, then read my PS5 review to see how the console performs two years from launch. And take a look at my round-up of the best PS5 games you can buy now, some of them, such as Resident Evil Village, will offer a free PSVR 2 mode.

