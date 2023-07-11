My Prime Day Frame TV deal hack? Go to Best Buy and save $350!

The 50-inch model of 2022's Samsung Frame TV has got a $350 discount over at Best Buy, with Amazon not being able to offer a competing discount. Best Buy has the best deal, dropping the price from $1,299.99 to $949.99.

Actually, Amazon does have the exact same model for $949, but it's a renewed model (read: secondhand). That just highlights how good the Best Buy deal is, selling a brand new version of this art TV for Amazon's secondhand price.

The Samsung Frame 'art TV' is a perennial favourite for our readers here at Creative Bloq, and for good reason. Designed to double up as a framed canvas displaying the world's great pieces of art, when it isn't being used as a 4K TV, The Frame is rightfully popular with creatives and techies alike. It's meant to be wall-mounted, so get your drills at the ready, and remember – the lovely clip-on frames are bought separately (annoying, I know).

Our favourite Art TV deal

Samsung Frame TV (50-inch)

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $949.99 at Best Buy

Save: $350 Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is for lovers of TV and lovers of art. You mount it on your wall, and when it's not on as a TV it shows HD art work on its matt display. Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K (2,160p) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge lit |Refresh rate: 60 Release date: August 2022 Price history: This is a great price on the 2022 50-inch model of The Frame, and the best in recent months (though I cannot confirm that it's the best price ever). Price check: Newegg: $1,279 | Amazon: $1,039 (2021) Review consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them do what the Frame TV does, and with its matt finish display, it's great to see the world's finest art on your wall. 60hz won't be great for gamers, but then, this TV is not aimed at gamers. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑



