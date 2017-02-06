Save an additional 70% on these web development and design courses

Are you looking to bring your ideas to life on the web? You can pick up the skills you need to develop and design gorgeous web projects with professionally taught courses on sale now. Save an additional 70% off the retail price when you use the coupon code LEARN70 at checkout!

The Complete Web Developer Course

Web developers need to be able to speak the language of the web. The Complete Web Developer Course is filled with 28 hours worth of actionable information that will teach you how to use HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, and more. Get it on sale for just $14.99 !

WordPress Theme Design

WordPress is one of the most used and most malleable platforms on the web. Themes make WordPress sites look and work great, and you can learn how to build out beautiful designs with the WordPress Theme Design. Get it on sale for just $19 !

Complete Guide to Front-End Web Development and Design

Web development skills are more important than ever in the age of the internet. You can deep dive into the concepts of front-end development and come out an expert after 17 hours of professionally-taught lectures. Grab this course on sale for just $31 !

Don’t forget to use the coupon code LEARN70 at checkout to save an additional 70% off those already discounted prices!