Secure important files with SpiderOak Cloud Storage

Your devices are full of important files that you would be lost without. Instead of experiencing the panic that a sudden hard drive crash or malfunction can cause, rest easy knowing your data is safe in the hands of SpiderOak. Get a full year of access to 2TB of cloud storage, on sale now for just $39.99 (approx. £30). For alternatives, take a look at our guide to the best cloud storage.

You're creating new data every single day, every time you save a file or pull out your phone to snap a photo. Instead of running the risk of having all that data disappear without warning, keep that information safe and accessible with SpiderOak. You can get 2TB of storage to keep your data protected.

Whether your hard drive's files go missing because of an error or a malicious attack, your cloud-stored files will be safe, secure, and always accessible on SpiderOak's encrypted servers.

You can get a one-year subscription to 2TB of cloud storage space from SpiderOak on sale now for just $39.99 (approx. £30). That's a saving of 84% off the retail price. It's well worth it for the peace of mind that a cloud storage solution provides, so grab this offer today.

