Serif's Affinity apps free for 3 months offer is back

Back when lockdowns first became the norm last Spring, we saw tons of brilliant, generous offerings from the creative community, from free resources to software discounts. One of the best deals came from creative software developer Serif – and with many of us stuck in lockdown once again, Serif has decided to relaunch its COVID-19 support package.

The company is once again offering an extended three month trial of its entire Affinity suite, including Affinity Photo (voted number one in our best Photoshop alternatives round up), Affinity Designer and more. And if users decide to purchase the apps up front, Serif is offering a massive 50% discount.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a serious impact on the creative community. So again, anyone who wants to use our apps can download a free 90-day trial. There’s also a 50% discount if you'd prefer to buy and keep the apps. https://t.co/RGEtJYgXgz pic.twitter.com/oNHegQ3SEdJanuary 19, 2021

“For almost a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to severely impact people all over the world, not least in the creative community," Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Serif, says in a press release. “Sadly it’s clear that the pandemic continues to have a serious impact. So from today, we are again offering a 90-day free trial of the Mac and Windows versions of the whole Affinity suite, for anyone who wants to use it. Even if you used the trial last year, you can do it again."

It's great to see Serif relaunch this offer, although, of course, we wish it were under different circumstances. With 50% off, Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher are just $24.99/£23.99 each for desktop, and $9.99/£9.99 each for iPad at the Affinity Store.

It's great to see the creative community pulling together in a similar spirit to last Spring, as we face what we hope will be the final push against the coronavirus pandemic. If you also have little ones thrown into the mix, these free creative resources for kids are on hand to help keep them busy and inspired.

