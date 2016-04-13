Shopify launches developer accelerator in London, New York, Austin, and Montreal

Ecommerce platform Shopify has launched its first accelerator program and is looking for creative professionals who want to hypercharge their design or development businesses.

The Shopify Partner Accelerator offers designers, developers, and marketers three months of free office space in one of four cities across the world: London, New York, Austin, and Montreal.

Accelerator residents will work out of beautiful office spaces, and receive access to exclusive workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities with Shopify and its designer and developer communities. Through these resources, the accelerator program aims to help successful applicants grow their technical and entrepreneurial skills, so they are equipped to work with clients, whether on the Shopify platform or not.

Hypercharge your design or development business

“There are more than 300,000 Shopify merchants who are actively looking for technical help on their stores,” says Partner Growth Manager Courtney Symons. “Whether it’s building a custom site, app, or providing marketing consultation, there’s a massive business opportunity for creative professionals to work with Shopify.”

The three-month accelerator program starts on 3 October and ends on 31 December 2016. The winning applicants are asked to work out of the space for a minimum of three days per week and are expected to work on a Shopify project during their residency.

