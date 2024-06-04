Spider-Man producer's stance on AI is great to see

I hope more producers follow suit.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Generative AI is creeping like a spider into many sectors, and film is no exception. Many industry observers and Hollywood execs themselves have said they expect AI to transform jobs in the industry. But fans of one major franchise were able to breath a sigh of relief this week when a producer ruled out the use of AI art.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (formerly Across the Spider-Verse Part Two) producer and co-writer Christopher Miller responded to pleas from fans on X to say that the upcoming sequel will not make any use of generative AI. And the reason he gives is that the film aims to break new ground, not steal and rehash old ideas.

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

