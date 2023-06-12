This might be the most head-spinning optical illusion we've seen

Another day, another optical illusion. We've seen plenty of the things here at Creative Bloq, but no matter how many things-that-look-like-they're-moving-but-aren't or things-that-look-like-other-things we encounter, there's always another waiting just around the virtual corner. Speaking of which, here's another.

Popular Twitter account Amazing Physics has shared an animation showing an increasing number of small dots moving in a straight line across a circle. But one enough of them appear, they suddenly appear to be moving together in a circle. You'll know it when you see it. (Looking for more examples? Check out the best optical illusions ever.)

Each ball travelling in a Straight line. Amazing Physics pic.twitter.com/bfnmOmFjy8June 10, 2023 See more

Indeed, once they appear start moving together, it's nigh-on impossible to see the individual straight trajectory of each dot without focussing really, really hard on a single one. "Well, this oughtta elasticise the ol' frontal lobe a wee bit," one Twitter user comments, while another adds, speaking for all of us, "I simply can't stop watching this."

