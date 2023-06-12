This might be the most head-spinning optical illusion we've seen

By Daniel Piper
published

(And we've seen a lot.)

Optical illusion
(Image credit: Amazing Physics on Twitter)

Another day, another optical illusion. We've seen plenty of the things here at Creative Bloq, but no matter how many things-that-look-like-they're-moving-but-aren't or things-that-look-like-other-things we encounter, there's always another waiting just around the virtual corner. Speaking of which, here's another.

Popular Twitter account Amazing Physics has shared an animation showing an increasing number of small dots moving in a straight line across a circle. But one enough of them appear, they suddenly appear to be moving together in a circle. You'll know it when you see it. (Looking for more examples? Check out the best optical illusions ever.)

See more

Indeed, once they appear start moving together, it's nigh-on impossible to see the individual straight trajectory of each dot without focussing really, really hard on a single one. "Well, this oughtta elasticise the ol' frontal lobe a wee bit," one Twitter user comments, while another adds, speaking for all of us, "I simply can't stop watching this." 

From falling people (who aren't actually falling) to that infamous rotating horse, we've seen plenty of weird and wonderful optical illusions over the last couple of years. For some adorable examples, take a look at our favourite animal optical illusions.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq's Senior News Editor. As the brand's Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech.

