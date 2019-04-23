Start creating better comic art with ImagineFX

This month ImagineFX heads into the world of comic books as we talk to some of the biggest artists in the industry. Inside the pages of issue 174, which goes on sale today, you'll discover how a comic develops from a script to pencil panels, before becoming fully realised illustrations. So if you've always wanted to replicate the style of your comic book heroes, or maybe you want to turn your own idea into a reality, this is the issue for you.

As well as hearing from leading comic artists, this issue also sees the final instalment of Patrick J Jones' epic figure drawing series. This issue he explores how artists can pull together everything they've learnt over the previous seven parts and bring their own style to the page. On top of this, we also see how Jen Bartel created an eye-catching Captain Marvel cover that hints at the character's story.

As if this wan't enough, there's also all the latest news, product reviews, and sketchbook insights. Topped off with amazing art from our fabulous readers, and you've got a special issue that you won't want to miss. Grab yours using the links on this page now!

Explore what's on offer by taking a peek at the lead features, below.

Inking an action-packed Batman cover

Tony S Daniel shares his skills

Pow! This Batman illustration looks like it's breaking out of the page, but how was it made? We caught up with the artist behind the cover art of this month's issue of ImagineFX to discover how he drew an action packed panel of the Dark Knight. What's more, he shares how you can replicate the look.

Create a pin-up character in Photoshop

Discover how to light a model successfully

Pin-up art has come a long way since its roots in the '40s and '50s, but even today they still retain that element of humour and sexiness. To help you create your own pin-up character in Photoshop, Elias Chatzoudis walks you through his workflow and reveals how to replicate traditional tools.

How to bring your ink illustrations to life

Learn how to combine your ink and instinct

Digital inking is all well and good, but what if you want to retain that human touch and do it by hand? You're in luck, because comic artist and illustrator Tess Fowler is here to show you how to bring your images to life with these 15 top tips. So grab your nibs, prepare your inks, and get ready to experiment.

The comic career of Jorge Jiménez

Luckily for us, Jorge rediscovered a love for drawing

Even the greatest artists can be lead astray. For comic book artist Jorge Jiménez, the moment of realisation that he should focus on an artistic career came while he was studying physical education at college. One career change later, and now he's tearing it up as an incredible illustrator for a variety of titles. We caught up with him to hear about his career so far.

Artist advice on overcoming perfectionism

Imperfections help you grow

For artists, the desire to create perfect art is only natural, however it's probably holding you back. After a tweet from Nuri Durr prompted debate around perfectionism and how to overcome it, we talked to other artists to learn why you should embrace your creative flaws.

