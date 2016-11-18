Streamline your workflow with powerful new 3D toolset

Creating 3D art can be a complex and time-consuming process. Which is why it's great to learn of new tools that can help streamline your pipeline. Yesterday, SiNI Software released its first set of tools for 3D professionals, which aim to enhance productivity and workflow for digital artists everywhere.

With more than 50 years experience in the 3D and VFX industries, the SiNi team have extended their own in-house tools to bring powerful new abilities to 3ds Max.

CEO of SiNi Software Nigel Hunt commented: “When we started working on SiNi Software, we set out to create tools that we wanted to use. In the process we learnt that there was a whole community of 3D people who were also looking to speed up their processes. Now we want to work with that community to continue developing products that benefit everyone. By opening up communication in the industry we want to bring everyone together to make everything better.”

The SiNi toolset comprises of three powerful new tools:

01. IgNite

The core tool of the SiNi software suite, IgNite, is a complete toolset to assist with modelling animation and rendering workflows. IgNite can speed up daily work by bringing everything into one location, including 10 bespoke utility plugins. IgNite features the first networkable playblast, CAD cleanup and retopologize tools as well as the ability to prep scenes and submit multiple cameras to render. Furthermore, if you need to save 3D assets to your library from within your scene, the SiNi AMI (Asset Management Interface) tool is built in to assist you.

02. ProxSi

ProxSi is the most advanced universal proxy plugin available for 3ds Max, allowing for the transference of proxies, instances, and their assigned positions seamlessly between leading renderers. By using ProxSi, artists can save assets within the scene or externally and have the ability to round trip edit, meaning you can import a proxy, convert it to an edit mesh for editing and then save back to the proxy without losing its X,Y, and Z placement coordinates. ProxSi also adds protection, designed to lock your assets for file sharing and copyright protection.

03. SiClone

SiNi’s parametric modelling tool. SiClone features the ability to array multiple 3D objects along splines with independent parameters and control. SiClone works seamlessly with ProxSi and other 3rd party proxy and mesh assets as well as leading renderers.

And if this wasn't enough to get you excited, further tools will be coming soon!

Priced at £150, for a year’s subscription to each individual service; IgNite, ProxSi or SiClone. All Access is available for £250 for a year of membership and access to all tools. The SiNi toolset is available today from exclusive reseller BlueGFX.