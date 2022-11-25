These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.

In the UK, there are some good options too, but you'll need to be quick because they're already selling out. Amazon has £170 off that Surface Pro 9, taking it from £1,599 to £1,429 (opens in new tab). Don't hang around if you want to grab one of these. We can't see these prices falling further anytime soon. And stock may well run out.

These prices are for the Intel Core i7 versions of the device, which are the most powerful setups and should do nicely for things like photo editing and drawing. You can see more of our own experience with the tablet so far in our Surface Pro 9 early review. For more Black Friday savings, see our Black Friday iPad deals live blog and our Black Friday laptops deals live blog.

The best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,599.99 $1,349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250: This is a powerful configuration of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, with an Intel i7 chip. This is probably the configuration I'd go and should offer enough power for most people's needs, but there are similar discounts on setups with more storage and more RAM too.

The best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,599 £1,429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £170: In the UK, there are Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deals on several configurations too, but you'll need to be quick. Several setups are showing as only a few left in stock.

If the deals above sell out or you're not in the US or UK, check below for the best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deals where you are.

