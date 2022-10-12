Today is a great day to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED – it just got a rare price cut for Prime Day

Nintendo Switch consoles are super popular. As a result, it can be hard to get hold of them, and even harder to get one with any kind of discount. So this deal on Amazon UK, which cuts £50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and new Pokemon game bundle, now just £299 (opens in new tab), is a rare find indeed.

If Pokemon isn't your thing, you can also get £25 off this Nintendo Switch OLED and Sports Party bundle, now £289.95 (opens in new tab).

If you're after just the console on its own, Very also has £20 off, taking the OLED down to £289 (opens in new tab).

Want a different console or Nintendo accessory? Don't miss our Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog, which we'll be updating all day with the best deals.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon Legends Arceus: £349.98 £299 at Amazon

Save £50: Probably one of the best OLED deals we've seen this Amazon sale. Get the new Pokemon game and the OLED console for £50 less than what they would cost to buy separately.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Sports Party: £324.99 £299 at Amazon

Save £25.99: Another great saving, get the Switch OLED with Sports Party bundle and save over £25. Note, this is a code download only (no game cartridge included).

Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 £298 at Very

Save £20: It's rare to see a deal on the OLED console alone, so this offer from Very will no doubt be snapped up. It's a modest £20 off, but considering the popularity of these items, even the smallest of discounts is worth taking full advantage of.

