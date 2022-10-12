Today is a great day to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED – it just got a rare price cut for Prime Day

By Kerrie Hughes
published

Popular Nintendo console price drops as part of Amazon's October sale.

Nintendo Switch OLED product shot
(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch consoles are super popular. As a result, it can be hard to get hold of them, and even harder to get one with any kind of discount. So this deal on Amazon UK, which cuts £50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and new Pokemon game bundle, now just £299 (opens in new tab), is a rare find indeed. 

If Pokemon isn't your thing, you can also get £25 off this Nintendo Switch OLED and Sports Party bundle, now £289.95 (opens in new tab)

If you're after just the console on its own, Very also has £20 off, taking the OLED down to £289 (opens in new tab)

Want a different console or Nintendo accessory? Don't miss our Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog, which we'll be updating all day with the best deals. 

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon Legends Arceus: £349.98 £299 at Amazon
Save £50: Probably one of the best OLED deals we've seen this Amazon sale. Get the new Pokemon game and the OLED console for £50 less than what they would cost to buy separately. 

Nintendo Switch OLED + Sports Party: £324.99 £299 at Amazon
Save £25.99: Another great saving, get the Switch OLED with Sports Party bundle and save over £25. Note, this is a code download only (no game cartridge included). 

Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 £298 at Very
Save £20: It's rare to see a deal on the OLED console alone, so this offer from Very will no doubt be snapped up. It's a modest £20 off, but considering the popularity of these items, even the smallest of discounts is worth taking full advantage of. 

Not in the UK? Here are the best Switch deals in your area:

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes

Kerrie Hughes is Editor at Creative Bloq (currently on maternity leave). One of the original CB crew, Kerrie joined the team back in 2013 after moving from her role as staff writer on 3D World. Since then she's written regularly for other creative publications. Kerrie's work for Creative Bloq involves managing the team and the site's content, developing and maintaining commercial partnerships, and finding innovative ways to bring Creative Bloq's audience the content they're looking for.

