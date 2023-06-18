New Tekken 8 logo is unfortunate to say the least

By Daniel Piper
published

How did this get approved?

Tekken 8 CNT logo
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

We've seen plenty of logo design fails in recent years, mostly thanks to unfortunate resemblances. From the Calendly toilet bowl to the Amazon Hitler moustache (links at the bottom, you're welcome), some similarities can never be unseen. But here's a logo that literally spells things out.

Bandai Namco has announced that the Closed Network Test for the upcoming fighter game Tekken 8, which lets gamers "test the network and monitor the gameplay experience," is now open for registration. But the logo, featuring an acronym of Closed Network Test, is raising eyebrows. One of the best logos of all time, this ain't.

Yes, it looks like a swear word. A four lettered one that starts with C and rhymes with shunt. Not a very nice word, by all accounts. And certainly not (we assume) what Bandai Namco was going for. Seriously, did nobody pick up on this during the design process? They may as well have just gone for 'FCK'.

Many fans have picked up on the design crime, with some suggesting a name change, and others finding much mirth in the apparent aggression of the game's titled being suffixed by arguably the most offensive profanity out there. Also hilarious is the fact that it seems to be a replacement for 'CBT' (Closed Beta Test), which was also mocked during the development of games such as Street Fighter 6. Needless to say, 'CNT' is not an improvement.

See more
See more
See more
See more

Indeed, it seems we have a new contender for the world's most accidentally offensive logo. Okay, you've made it this far – here's one Calendly toilet and one Amazon Hitler moustache.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles