Samsung’s best-looking TV is now $500 off

High-end TVs don't come much more art-focused and uniquely designed than The Frame from Samsung. Right now Samsung has the 65-inch The Frame TV down from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99 in its Super Bowl sale. If you want to watch the big game on a sleek new TV, this is an ideal opportunity to get your hands on one at a great price.

The Super Bowl may not be broadcast in 4K, but a TV of this size and spec will mean you can watch it in the highest possible quality. Not only does The Frame deliver stunning 4K image quality with its QLED display, but it blends seamlessly into your home with its elegant design. There's even a dedicated art mode that allows you to display paintings and photography. The Frame is more than just a pretty screen though and its smart capabilities include built-in Amazon Alexa.

There are savings to be had on all variations of Samsung's The Frame as well, from the 32-inch all the way to the 85-inch, so you can pick the best one for you based on your budget and available space.

The Frame 65-inch: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $500: With crisp 4K picture quality, smart features and a unique, arty design, The Frame makes a stylish addition to your home. It's also just a great screen to watch the Super Bowl on.

The Frame 55-inch: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $500: If you're looking for something slightly smaller, more affordable yet equally good looking and powerful, Samsung is also offering $500 off this 55-inch The Frame smart TV.

The Frame 32-inch: $599.99 $459.99 at Samsung

Save $140: The Frame's 32-inch model doesn't run at 4K, but it still has a vibrant QLED display. At less than $500 this is a great option if you're on a budget or looking for an aesthetically pleasing bedroom TV.

