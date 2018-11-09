The secrets of good logo craft revealed

In today’s world of fast-paced consumerism and multi-platform media, it takes smart logo design to successfully attract – and retain – people’s attention. This month’s issue of Computer Arts (issue 286) speaks to the creatives, businesses and design elite working to achieve timeless logos design – delving into the techniques the best brands are employing to create logos equipped to communicate their message in 2019 and beyond.

We speak to leading creatives about how they deal with mental health problems

The issue also sheds light on the pervasive problem of mental health issues in the design industry. We question those affected, and ask what can be done. With so many creatives striving to achieve perfection in their output, it’s vital to highlight the importance of mindfulness, and why sometimes it's okay to not be okay.

Today's logos must work across multiple platforms if they are to stand out

Elsewhere, Ruth Hamilton speaks to renowned illustrator Yuko Shimizu to learn more about her journey from PR professional to award-winning illustrator; Andy Culbert reveals the best branding practices key to gaining the attention of Gen Z; and design studio The Beautiful Meme talks us through how it built the identity for Twentytwo, a new lifestyle-drive workspace in London. And we’ve barely scratched the surface!

Image 1 of 3 We reveal the hottest new creative work

Image 2 of 3 Discover what it takes to create a good 21st century logo Image 3 of 3 Illustrator Yuko Shimizu discusses her award-winning career



