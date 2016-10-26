The UK's 10 most-loved brands revealed

The results of the Love Index 2016 are in, and it looks like digital companies have continued to leave analog brands in the dust. Compiled by leading design consultancy Fjord in conjunction with Accenture Interactive, the Love Index 2016 is a data visualisation study that analyses brands according to certain criteria to see who comes out on top.

Mapped across four industries, including retail, hospitality, automotive and banking, the study uses five dimensions to track a brands performance. These dimensions are namely: fun, relevant, engaging, social, and helpful. Put it all together and you get a brand's FRESH score (who doesn't love an acronym?)

The Love Index plots the brands on a pentagon with a 10 point scale

“Our research tells us that people use five characteristics – Fun, Relevant, Engaging, Social and Helpful – to describe and rate their experiences with brands,” says Nan Nayak, Fjord’s managing director of design strategy and head researcher. “We’ve found that many of the traits people seek out in their human relationships also apply to their relationships with brands. The Love Index reveals why people love brands, and what sustains that love.”

Digital brands were proven to rise to the top

By using their research, the Love Index 2016 can reveal that Netflix is perceived as the UK's most-loved and most-fun brand. This is down to their excellent customer service, as well as their contribution into how people consume content.

The top 10 most loved brands in the UK, ranked from one to ten, are: Netflix, Google, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Sky, eBay, and Virgin.