This colour scanner is like the Photoshop eyedropper tool in real life

It's fast, easy, convenient, and 15 per cent off.

Imagine being able to find the exact colour you need for your next project, from anywhere around you. With the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2, this could be reality. This nifty little device is designed to identify any colour with a simple scan. And you can grab one of your own now and save 15 per cent while it's on sale.

Essentially bringing Photoshop's eyedropper tool to the real world, this scanner plus the Nix Digital app and  Nix Paints app can match over 100,000 paint colours as well as RGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colours. You can find paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams. For designers, artists, home decorators, DIYers, and photographers, the Nix Mini Colour Sensor is a game-changer. (For tips on colour, see our guide to colour theory.)

A perfect accessory for creatives

It doesn't matter what object you choose to scan. The Nix sensor can scan any type of surface, including painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and more. It blocks out ambient light and provides its own calibrated light source so you can get an accurate reading every time.

You never know when colour inspiration will strike, so bring along the Nix everywhere you go. Its small size (1.5-inch x 1.5-inch x 1-inch) and lightweight construction make it easy. Plus, it's Bluetooth compatible so you can connect to the app anywhere.

The Nix is getting rave reviews around the web, and one happy customer says, "Exactly as advertised. Great product. Extremely helpful when remodelling a house as we attempt to coordinate colours." 

The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is usually priced at $99, but you can save 15%, dropping the price to $83.95.

