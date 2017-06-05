Topics

This is the one tool you need for all your design projects

No matter what surface you prefer to use, this stylus and pen combination will get the job done.

It’s tough to get the precision needed on a touchscreen with just your fingers. For making the most of your mobile device, the Adonit Switch 2-in-1 Stylus and Pen is the perfect accessory. It feels as smooth as pen on paper, and you can get it on sale now for just $19.99 (approx. £16)!

The iPad and iPhone are powerful tools for designers on the go, and you won't find a tool more capable of making the most of those devices than the Adonit Switch 2-in-1 Stylus and Pen. It’s the perfect tool for unleashing your artistic potential, with its pressure-sensitive stylus. When you want to go analogue, switch to the 0.8mm ballpoint pen and write effortlessly on the page.

You can get the Adonit Switch 2-in-1 Stylus and Pen on sale for just $19.99 (approx. £16). That's a saving of 50 per cent off the retail price. It's a great offer for an accessory that can do it all, so grab it while you can!

