TikTok's AI labels should be the new normal

TikTok is launching a new feature that enables users to label their content as AI-generated. As concerns mount over user transparency regarding AI content, the company fears that undisclosed usage could cause a spread of misinformation across the app.

In response the company is also working on a new AI detection tool that will automatically flag content it suspects is AI-augmented, to make disclosure even easier for its users. (If you want to see how AI can help your content creation, check out our collection of the best AI video editing tools).

The new feature allows users to turn on "Labelling AI generated content," which informs users on the new policies around AI generated content. (Image credit: TikTok)

In a recent policy update regarding artificially generated content, the brand has established that posts depicting realistic audio, images or video generated by AI must be labelled in order to contextualise the content. The policy also enables TikTok to remove suspected AI content that isn't properly disclosed, to mitigate the possibility of misleading audiences.

The new labelling feature will warn users of this updated policy when uploading videos but says they will not be penalised for failing to comply. Alongside this label, a new AI content detector is currently being trialled, with hopes to make things even easier by automatically labelling suspected AI content.

(Image credit: TikTok)

"This week, we will begin testing an 'AI-generated' label that we eventually plan to apply automatically to content that we detect was edited or created with AI," the company revealed in a blog post. "Over time, we hope they will become another tool that creators and viewers use to share and contextualize content," it added.

Whether you're pro-AI-augmented content or not, it's refreshing to see a company as popular as TikTok taking AI transparency seriously, as it seems that artificial intelligence is only getting smarter and harder to detect. If you're after some more TikTok news, check out GoPro's latest launch that's set to make content creation easier than ever.