This simple yet brilliant logo is lighting up our lives

You know us, we're suckers for a brilliant logo design here at Creative Bloq. And I don't mean to spoil the piece already, but this might be one of the best logos designs we've seen in a very long time. The quirky design was spotted at the top of the DesignPorn Reddit page – and for good reason.

What makes a good logo you ask? Well, we would say a versatile yet recognisable design that accurately represents your brand. And this electrician's logo ticks every one of those boxes with this three-in-one design. At first glance, the logo on this electrician's van (see below) looks like a lightbulb, but when you take a second look, you can also see a smiley face. But the fun doesn't stop there, the face also doubles up as a plug. I think we might have to add this design to our roundup of the best logos of all time.

This is genius (Image credit: u/Canjuice via Reddit)

The design was created for the Swiss electrics company, Limmattaler Elektro AG (opens in new tab). And while the design may be simple, it manages to convey so much information about the job. Not to mention the fact that the smiley face is absolutely adorable.

The design shot straight to the top of DesignPorn (opens in new tab) earlier this week and has since been gathering up lots of compliments on the design. One user commented, "That's very enlightening," and another said, "As much as I feel outlet logos are a little overdone, this one's pretty awesome".

If you're feeling inspired by this simple yet effective logo and fancy having a go at making one yourself, download Illustrator and get creative! Or if you need a hand to help get you started, then make sure you head over to our guide on how to design a logo.

Read More: