How well do you know your fonts?

How well do you know your Pinterest font from, well, your non-Pinterest font? Today you can put your typeface knowledge to the test with a brand new online game called Foney Fonts, made to challenge even the most avid of logo and typography fans.

The online game features 10 surprisingly difficult levels based on a subject you choose (shopping, social media, food and drink, etc). Each level challenges players to choose the correct font for a brand between two choices – one the correct typeface, the other a slightly altered version. Don't be fooled by how simple the Foney Font concept sounds, because the quiz is actually pretty tough. And not only is the game a lot of design-themed fun, but it also shows players the power of typography (which you can learn more about with our typography tutorials).

How well do you know your Emirates from your Emirates? (Image credit: Supremo)

The Foney Fonts game (opens in new tab) was developed by the web design specialist, Supremo (opens in new tab), whose team have form when it comes to developing fun quizzes. Over on Twitter, Supremo challenged users to the game by saying, "Test your graphic design skills and spot the Foney Fonts," so I obviously felt like I had to have a go (yes, I got 10 out of 10). And not only is the game a lot of fun, but it also looks great too. With a pastel colour palette and interesting typefaces in use, it's very visually appealing.

This isn't the first graphic design-themed game we've seen recently. Just last week we discovered The Bézier Game, which teaches players how to master that pesky pen tool on Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. We also covered the recent art game called Please, Touch the Artwork, which allows players to, yep, you guessed it, touch famous artwork.

I'm off to spend the rest of the afternoon trying to get 10/10 on every level of the Foney Fonts game. However, if you need a little refresher on these famous fonts before you test yourself, why not check out our roundup of the best free fonts, and the best logos of all time.

