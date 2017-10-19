Write without distractions with this BlankPage offer

You don't have to wait for Black Friday 2017 to score a bargain. For today's daily deal, we've got you a great discount on the distraction-eliminating writing app, BlankPage.

There are tons of word processors to choose from, but sometimes you just need to get down to the craft and do away with the bells and whistles. BlankPage is a lightweight and powerful tool for writers that provides a perfect workspace to just write. Get a lifetime subscription on sale today for 94% off the retail price – and take an additional 20% off when you use the coupon code SOFTWARE20 at the checkout.

BlankPage is an absolutely essential tool for any writer. This word processor provides everything you need to write the way you want to and nothing more. This app helps block out all of the distractions on your computer, from items on your messy desktop to websites that steal your attention, and helps you stay on task by helping you set and meet daily writing goals. Work in the quiet and controlled environment you need to get things done with BlankPage.

You can get a lifetime subscription BlankPage on sale now for just $24.99 (approx £19). Reduced from the full retail price of $499, that's a saving of 94% off the retail price for a handy app that makes writing easy. Plus, you can save an additional 20% off by entering the coupon code SOFTWARE20 at the checkout. Grab this great deal today.

