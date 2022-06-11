This is the best value drawing tablet you'll find today

Drawing tablets range massively in price, but for our money, this is the best value device today, particularly for anyone looking to get started with digital illustration and art. Right now the XP-PEN Artist 22 has $109 slashed off of its price (opens in new tab) , taking it from $499.99 to $390.99.

This is a 21.5in drawing and digital graphics tablet that boasts 122% sRGB colour coverage. It includes a stylus with Tilt Function and 8192 levels of pen sensitivity to respond to how much pressure you apply. This isn't the Pro version of the device (see our review of the slightly larger XP-PEN Artist 24 Pro for that) but it's a fantastic value drawing tablet for beginners or for artists looking to make the transition from physical to digital work.

It supports Windows 8 to 11 and Mac OS X 10.10 and higher and also Linux, and it's compatible with digital art software, like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. It comes with a stand, a range of ports including USB-C and anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and keep the screen looking bright and beautiful.

(opens in new tab) XP-PEN Artist 22: $499.99 $390.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $109: The XP-PEN Artist 22 was already a fantastic value drawing tablet, and it's now even more tempting with 22% off.



Not in the US? Don't worry. Find the best XP-PEN drawing tablet deals in your region below.

Read more: