5 reasons why you should attend The Photography Show 2025

The Photography Show is coming soon, and if you're a creative working in visual media I strongly suggest you get a ticket. Ideal for all types of photography enthusiasts, from hobbyists to pros, those who use photography as their whole workflow and for just a part of it, the event is full of exciting talks and live demos guaranteed to get your creative mind working.

The event runs from Saturday 8 March to Tuesday 11 March, from 10am-5pm at the Excel Centre in London. You have the chance to see over 250 exhibitors, more than 500 talks and demos, and attend the show for up to four days. But why should you? Read on for 5 reasons to attend, and visit The Photography Show's website for more details.

01. Get hands-on with the latest kit

With exhibitors ranging from industry heavyweights like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, 3 Legged Thing, Pentax, Tamron, Lowepro and Sigma, you'll get to experience hands-on demos with the very latest cameras and accessories. And if you like what you see, retailers like retailers Wex Photo Video, CameraWorld and London Camera Exchange will be there with exclusive discounts, plus trade-in and finance options.

Many exhibitors will host their own programmes of kit and skills demos at their stands, including Nikon School, Canon Spotlight, Fujifilm School, Sony Alpha, Sigma and our sister site, Digital Camera World.

02. See never-before-seen photography

The Galleries section will include a host of exhibitions, including a glimpse back in time of the 1948 Olympic Games in London with a set of unseen photographs that were developed from an abandoned film cartidge. You can also view the prestigious LCE Photographer of the Year Awards, the finalists of the Science and Nature Scavenger Hunt competition, and 'Felt' Here I am (a chance to engage with images from a new perspective).

03. Learn new techniques from the pros

You can join extra-special intimate tutorial sessions delivered via a Photo Walk, set against the scenic backdrop of London Docklands.

There will be live talks on the stages you'll see Lindsay Adler, David DuChemin, Joel Grimes, Colin Prior, Andy Gotts, Julieanne Kost, Scott Kelby, Sarah Edmunds, Kelly Brown and Belinda Richards. Teja Lisjak, Libby Penman, Mandy Celine, Dan Thorburn and Dean Sherwood. You'll also find content creators Oliver Howells, Kym Moseley, Tati Kapaya, Tamara Gabriel, Andy Burgess, Ellis Reed, Bax Mundoba and Courtney Victoria.

See the list of over 350 speakers.

Added to that, Adobe will be delivering educational content at the Adobe Hub, and Tilta, Imagen AI, Viltrox, Tiffen, Nya-Evo and Sandisk will be displaying at TPS for the very first time.

04. Play!

The popular Creator Playground is back for its third year. Have fun with friends and colleagues whilst roaming this extensive ‘Play’ themed area. Expect giant garden games, illusion tunnels and plenty more.

05. Exclusive Pro Accesss

Visitors with a professional entry pass will have exclusive access to the Pro Lounge at the Central Café Bar and a chance to connect with other pros at the Adobe sponsored Drinks Reception on the Monday, from 17:30 until 19:00.

Find out more about what’s on for professionals.

Professional creatives can register for free entry to the show on any day, as can students on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 March. For standard tickets, see the price list below (concessions are available, see full pricing here):