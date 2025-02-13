5 reasons why you should attend The Photography Show 2025

News
By
published

This London event is shaping up to be the perfect creative inspiration. Get your tickets now.

Save the dates for The Photography Show
(Image credit: Future)

The Photography Show is coming soon, and if you're a creative working in visual media I strongly suggest you get a ticket. Ideal for all types of photography enthusiasts, from hobbyists to pros, those who use photography as their whole workflow and for just a part of it, the event is full of exciting talks and live demos guaranteed to get your creative mind working.

The event runs from Saturday 8 March to Tuesday 11 March, from 10am-5pm at the Excel Centre in London. You have the chance to see over 250 exhibitors, more than 500 talks and demos, and attend the show for up to four days. But why should you? Read on for 5 reasons to attend, and visit The Photography Show's website for more details.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.