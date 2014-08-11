20 images that will change your view of stock photography

When was the last time you employed the services of a stock photo library? If it's a while, then you may have a negative opinion of what's on offer there. Indeed, "it looks like stock photography" is often used as a throwaway insult to describe bland, uninspiring shots.
Leading stock photo library Shutterstock – who recently announced the addition of the 40 millionth image to their collection – decided they want to dispel this outdated view of stock photography. So they've pulled together 40 images that just show just how artful, imaginative and original stock images can be.
Here are 20 of our favourite photos from the collection – while you can view the full 40 here.
01. Red eyed tree frog in Costa Rica by Photolukacs
02. Jumping into the lake by MitarArt
03. White tiger close-up by Oleg Kozlov
04. Bungee jumping by Vitalii Nesterchuk
05. Potato starch grain at a polarizing light by Sergejus Byckovskis
06. Underwater portrait by Maksim Shirkov
07. Flamingos in Africa's Lake Nakuru Reserve by Anna Omelchenko
08. Black-and-white clock perspective by Telesniuk
09. Surfers on the beach at sunset by Viktoria Gavrilina
10. Surrealist shadow portrait by Mayer George
11. Ballerina portrait by Stolbov Pavel
12. Adventurous kayaker by Ammit Jack
13. Painted portrait by Nodff
14. Boxing match by Aerogondo2
15. Abstract ink in water by Goncharuk Maksim
16. Woman in the sand by Mayer George
17. Timelapse of cars on the highway by l i g h t p o e t
18. Swimmer diving underwater by S. Pytel
19. Roasted carrots by Olha Afanasieva
20. Italy's Sant'Agnese in Agone, reflected in a puddle by Steve Heap
Have you seen a great example of stock photography? Share the link in the comments below!