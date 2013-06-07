Designer charts his diet with beautiful data visualizations

We all hate going on a diet, right? Well, designer Ryan MacEachern made it more fun for himself by logging down details of his eating habits via colourful, food-filled and data-rich graphics. They cleverly just how much of each food group he has consumed.
We love the simplicity of these designs. The photography-approach brings the details of carbohydrates, fat and protein in MacEachern's diet to visual life in a way that a dry graph never could. And the subtle use of colour and cleverly placed foods make it a great inspiration both in terms of dieting and data visualization.
See more food charts over on Ryan's website.
