Designer charts his diet with beautiful data visualizations

We love the simple and subtle use of colour in this series

We all hate going on a diet, right? Well, designer Ryan MacEachern made it more fun for himself by logging down details of his eating habits via colourful, food-filled and data-rich graphics. They cleverly just how much of each food group he has consumed.

We love the simplicity of these designs. The photography-approach brings the details of carbohydrates, fat and protein in MacEachern's diet to visual life in a way that a dry graph never could. And the subtle use of colour and cleverly placed foods make it a great inspiration both in terms of dieting and data visualization.

See more food charts over on Ryan's website.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

Have you seen an inspiring photography series? Let us know in the comments box below!