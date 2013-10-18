Got milk? New calendar bares all using Photoshop

Images can take up to 200 frames to complete

Forget the usual calendar designs - London based photographer Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz has decided to use some clever Photoshop skills and create a milky tribute to the 1940s. Channeling inspiration from the retro pinup girls, this will certainly catch the eye.

Frozen with high speed strobes, each photograph is layered from hundreds of photographs of splashes on real models using real milk. Inspired by artists such as Gil Elvgren, Wieczorkiewicz has said that it can take up to 200 frames to reach the finished image.

Mixing the layers in Photoshop, effects and finishing touches then complete the striking image. If this has inspired you, you'll be pleased to know that the calendar will be available for purchase next month.

See more work from Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz over on his website.

