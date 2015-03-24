Instagram launches new collage maker app

Instagram has released a new app called Layout. It's been designed to help people create collages of their images and share their creations via social media.

The free app is only available on iPhone. An Android version of Layout is reportedly in the tubes and scheduled to arrive in a few months.

Simple to use yet powerful

Layout is simplicity itself to use. Open the collage maker and it will generate previews as you choose photos from your camera roll. Layout also lets you rearrange images by dragging and dropping. You can also control the size of images by pinching.

When you're done, you can easily save, and share your collage across your social media networks.

The Layout collage maker packs a very simple interface that will guide you through the process of making and sharing images.

Words: Martin Cooper

Like this? Read this!