The alien landscapes of neon-luminance photography

Neon Luminescence series of long exposure photography is simple and beautiful

These beautiful images - resembling an underwater rave, an invasion of luminescent deep-sea creatures, a rainbow collapsing into a river, and more besides - are the work of Sean Lenz and Kristoffer Abildgaard of From the Lenz.

Their Neon Luminance series has been created using various colours of Cyalume glow sticks, which were strategically dropped into waterfalls in Northern California. The two photo artists then took long-exposure photographs - from 30 seconds to 7 minutes - of the resulting trails of light as the glow sticks flowed downstream.

Some of the more complicated shots required several sticks to be attached to each other with string to achieve the right effect. The fantastical results belie the simplicity of the creative process, and look like they're part of an alien world or fantasy movie dream sequence.

See more from the project on their website.

Have you seen any examples of inspirational photography? Let us know about it in the comments box below!