Create website mockups in Photoshop with WebZap

WebZap is a plugin for Photoshop CS6 or CS5 that designed to assist web developers with their mockup and UI design workflow.

Costing $15, the app enables you to create web page mockups based on the popular 960 grid system, which is based on 12 columns that are 60 pixels wide.

Create website mockups based on a simple grid structure

WebZap lets you easily create common user interface elements in a range of styles and colours, all fully layered and crafted from custom shapes - which means you can edit them in any way you like.

Styling up text is made easier - and you can import lorem ipsum too

The plugin simplifies the process of styling up text because it supports the use of header, paragraph and link tags, meaning you can style your text layers in tag groups.

And when it comes to showing clients your final design, WebZap lets you easily create a range of presentation style images. You can also generate lorem ipsum text in a range of pre-made layouts.

For more information, check out the video below and read what web designers think about the new app at our sister site, netmagazine.com.

Have you tried WebZap? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments!