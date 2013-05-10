Create an online portfolio for free without learning code

Topics

A free, simple-to-use solution to allow creative folk to showcase their work - even if you don't know how to code.

Make a beautifully responsive online portfolio without touching a line of code

If you want to stand out, your online portfolio needs to stand out. But what happens when you don't know how to code? That's where Dunked are offering to fill the gap.

Dunked provides responsive designs that are Retina-ready and allow you to create an online portfolio without any coding difficulties. You can choose from a growing collection of professionally designed templates, that are pixel-perfect, customizable and easy to use.

Each template is fully responsive and will adapt itself to any mobile device - iPad, iPhone or Android. Adjust layout, colours and typography using a selection of preset options; there's also advanced CSS editing for those familiar with website markup.

