New site aims to beat Behance at its own game

Could unifolio be the go-to website for creative start-ups and students?

Over the past few years, Behance has been one of the most popular sites to showcase your new work. However, new website Unifolio aims to bring all of your aspects of work into one place. Primarily focussed around students, it's also the perfect place for any creative to showcase their skills. What's more - it's free!

"Unifolio started as a bit of a training exercise for me," explains creator Miles Thorp. "I was looking at different api’s - how they work, how I could use them, the good bits and the bad. I started with a basic test site that connected to multiple sites and pulled content from them, whether it was tweets and statuses or sets and albums.

"It wasn’t until I had all this information in one place that I started to think how this could benefit others. This lead me to think about my journey thus far and how helpful showing all this content would have been when I was applying for placements at University. With both design and functionality in place Unifolio is now ready to be shown to the world."

Head on over to Unifolio to find out if it's the social website for you.

Will you be sticking to Behance? Let us know in the comments box below!