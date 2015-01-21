Inspirational project promotes the beauty of letterpress

Profits will go towards the survival of the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum

Letterpress – it's one of those age-old methods that still reins supreme among masses of graphic designers thanks to its beautiful aesthetic and traditional approach. Neenah Paper have embarked on 'The Beauty of Letterpress' and this print from designer Aaron Draplin is just one of the contributions.

"That little 'printing you can feel' thing was the first thing that came to mind — a chance to remind people of what I love so much about letterpress," says Draplin of his inspiration for the print. "Graphic design can be so cold these days; apps, bells, whistles, junk mail, direct mail, spam, etc. Letterpress still feels warm to me."

The project community will be assisting the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum in their efforts to relocate and effectively salvage a priceless piece of letterpress history, with all profits of the prints going towards the cause. "Hamilton is the beacon now, the last place on earth that will make it accessible to everyone," explains Draplin.

Liked this? Read these!