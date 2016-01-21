Journal aims to make you successful in 100 days

Set smart, achievable goals with the Freedom Journal

If you're trying to pursue a creative passion, finding the time and motivation can be difficult. Whether you're working from home or in a studio, all too often real life gets in the way and you're no closer to your fulfilling your dreams. That said, there are many tools out there to help you along the way and while there are plenty of great notepads and journals for designers out there, few are as ambitious as The Freedom Journal.

Created by John Lee Dumas, the founder and host of the entrepreneurial podcast EOFire, The Freedom Journal aims to help you achieve your number one life goal in 100 days. Broken down into simple daily actions and sprints, The Freedom Journal is there to aid you every step of the way.

Filled with easy to follow tasks, quarterly reviews and recommended resources, The Freedom Journal throws everything into the mix to help you on your journey to success. Currently smashing its own Kickstarter goal, backers can expect The Freedom Journal to ship from February.

The Freedom Journal is perfect for improving your career and hobbies

The journal is clearly layed out to keep everything straightforward

Smart goals keep your targets in your sights

The 100 days are broken down into manageable sprints

