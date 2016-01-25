Review: MVMT watch

This is a designer watch, on a designer's budget, and we absolutely love it. As MVMT Watches is based in the US, the shipment time to the UK may put British buyers off, but it shouldn't, as we found the delivery to be timely and could track the watch at every point. And if you're buying from the US, it's a no brainer.

MVMT (pronounced 'movement') was born out of an Indiegogo campaign back in 2013, and since then has made a meteoric rise, with an MVMT watch being at the top of many a designer's 'Want list' ever since. And the reason MVMT Watches is becoming such an established brand in such a short space of time is its commitment to its three core principles: build quality, design and affordability.

MVMT Watches currently sell from $95 to $135 depending on which model you opt for (with watches split across three categories for men: Classic, Chrono, and the 40 Series; and falling under a single category for women's watches). And although MVMT Watches operates out of the US, there's free worldwide shipping on all orders over $50.

In this review we take a look at the update of the watch that started the MVMT watch story: the men's Classic, featuring a white face and tan leather strap.

The MVMT Watches pamphlet features a metallic foil. We approve.

The first thing to note about MVMT Watches is the attention to detail, which runs through the product's packaging, to the instruction pamphlet, to the back-printing on the leather strap. It's impeccable.

The MVMT watch we were testing definitely borrowed from other classic designer watches on the market, but also brings some more contemporary styling to the table. And we love the little touches, too, such as the MVMT logo even featuring on the crown of the watch. As far as the specs go, the face of the watch is 45mm across, the body is brushed stainless steel, measuring in at a thickness of 9mm, and it features a quartz movement.

The MVMT watch body is brushed stainless steel

This MVMT watch is water resistant up to 3ATM, and what that basically means is that you should try your best not to get it wet. It will deal with being slightly submerged, but don't be wearing it in the shower etc. (which you wouldn't anyway, as you'd be damaging the strap in the process). And speaking of the strap, it has a width of 24mm, and has a lovely feel, and if it gets damaged or worn can easily be replaced by simply popping out the strap bar (which features a raised stud, providing purchase when it comes to removing the bar).

The MVMT watch boasts some great attention to detail.

We were really impressed with everything about the MVMT watch, from the moment we hit the website, to the unboxing and packaging, and the product itself. This Classic MVMT watch is a worthy adition to anyone's collection, and retails for $95 (around £61), and also comes with free delivery to the UK, with your MVMT watch arriving within around a week's time (with full tracking available online).

The women's collection also features some stunning watches, falling in the same price range, and we recommend you head over to the site to check out the full range.

MVMT watch (Classic, white/tan leather)