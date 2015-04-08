Getty Images launches new collaboration tool

Collaborate with other creatives on image curation

Leading images library Getty has unveiled what it's calling a "next-generation collaboration tool".

Available on gettyimages.com and via the redesigned Getty iOS app, Boards enables creatives to "seamlessly curate, share and discuss" the company's image and video content.

Boards is available on the Getty website

Developed following extensive customer research, Boards enables creative teams to collaborate directly to review images and video from Getty's library, store projects, and share them with external clients using a shared link.

It's also integrated into the new version of its iOS app

Boards replaces Getty’s current Lightbox functionality, with key features including the following:

View collections of images and videos according to specific projects or creative interests, without needing to sign in to gettyimages.com.

Curate favourite images and compare images at a glance.

Invite colleagues and clients to collaborate and comment on individual images or an entire Board, by simply sharing a link.

Images are presented in a large dynamic format, with multiple layout options.

All updates made in the iOS app or on gettyimages.com are immediately available across all devices and platforms.

The Getty Images iOS app can be downloaded for free from the iTunes App Store today.