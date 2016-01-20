Pagico 7 is the only planner you'll ever need

Keeping track of your schedule can be a pain, especially if you're using a calendar app that doesn't give you the best overview of your days. Stay on top of your tasks with the help of Pagico 7, on sale for just $15 (approx. £10).

When it comes to keeping up with your busy schedule, you need an app that can keep up with you. That's what you’ll find with Pagico 7. With the ability to browse information about what's ahead, and archive what you've already done, you'll never lose sight of your task. The visually impressive design even makes it fun to look at what plans.

You can get Pagico 7 on sale for just $15 (approx. £10). That's a saving of 70% off the retail price. It's a great deal for a program that will keep you on task, so grab it today!