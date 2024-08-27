Master the perfect portrait and more in ImagineFX issue 244

Discover new ways to mix texture with urban iconography in ImagineFX issue 244, which is out now .

In our latest issue, cover star Alvaro Escobar explains how he brings texture and an urban twist to his portraits using Procreate. There’s plenty more in our packed tutorial section too! Eugenia Vi, the 2D art director at Limbheim Studios, tells us how to create a meditative mood in Photoshop, and Antonio De Luca offers insight into the finer details of his evocative Gandalf painting.

Elsewhere, horror specialist Gigi Murakami shows us around her manga-filled Brooklyn workspace and tells us why it sparks joy for her. Plus, we showcase a range of talented artists from around the world in our regular digital and traditional art galleries, and reveal our top picks from the latest ImagineFX Art Challenge featuring the theme Fantasy Knight. Don't miss the chance to enter our latest Art Challenge as well.

To get a taste of what to expect, take a look at our lead features below.

Video game industry insight

(Image credit: Future)

Five pro artists share their advice on what it takes for new talent to rise through the ranks in a highly competitive sector.

Character design workshop

(Image credit: Future)

Discover how to add a personal touch to your character designs from Brian Weisz, who has worked on animation for the likes of Disney.

Trojan Horse Was A Unicorn feature

(Image credit: Future)

We speak to André Luís, the co-founder of Trojan Horse Was A Unicorn, who tells us all about the story behind the event.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sketchbook

(Image credit: Future)

Artist Yong Nam Kim opens up a sketchbook that explores his dreams, memories and elements of traditional Korean history.

Traditional art techniques

(Image credit: Future)

Julián de la Mota explores the depths of his imagination to create fascinating art in pencil.