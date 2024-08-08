ImagineFX Art Challenge 5 starts today!

Have a chance of getting your artwork featured in ImagineFX by taking part in our latest Art Challenge on the theme Blue and Orange!

Every month, ImagineFX sets you a new theme to spur your artistic skills. The brief, which you can read below, gives you the flavour for the Challenge, but all the details and tools are left up to you, as it’s all about encouraging everyone to get involved, no matter your style. We can't wait to see what you create!

A selection of artworks will be chosen from the entries to be featured in the magazine. But remember, there are no winners or losers in this Art Challenge – it’s all about participation and enjoying the creative journey.

