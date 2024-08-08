ImagineFX Art Challenge 5 starts today!

Every month, ImagineFX sets you a new theme to spur your artistic skills. The brief, which you can read below, gives you the flavour for the Challenge, but all the details and tools are left up to you, as it’s all about encouraging everyone to get involved, no matter your style. We can't wait to see what you create!

A selection of artworks will be chosen from the entries to be featured in the magazine. But remember, there are no winners or losers in this Art Challenge – it’s all about participation and enjoying the creative journey.

Brief

(Image credit: Future)

This time around you can pick whatever you like to paint or draw, but the twist is that we want you to use only blue and orange, plus black and white, of course. You're allowed to use tints of these colours as well.

How to enter

To submit your entry, simply hashtag your artwork with #IFXBlueandOrange on Cara, Facebook, Instagram, X or Threads by 2 September, 2024, at 11:59pm (GMT + 0:00).

AI is not permitted in our Art Challenge. It should not be used at any stage of the artwork process. You will need to provide three process images so that when we contact those being featured in the magazine, we can verify that AI has not been used. Artists that have used AI will not be picked to be featured in the magazine.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

A. RELEASE FROM LIABILITY

ImagineFX Art Challenge is being organised and managed by ImagineFX magazine. The Art Challenge is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Cara or [X]. By taking part in this contest, you agree to a complete release of Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Cara or [X] from any or all liability in connection with the contest.

B. ENTRY PROCEDURE

Each month, ImagineFX will present an Art Challenge featuring a specific theme and criteria, which can be found via Creative Bloq. Entry is open worldwide to artists of all skill levels and styles. ImagineFX will validate all entries and will determine, at its sole discretion, whether each artwork meets the entry criteria detailed herein for acceptance as an entry into the contest. Entries that are offensive, overly sexualised, mutilated, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, forged, irregular in any way, or otherwise not in compliance with the official rules will also not be considered for the contest. AI should not be used in creating the artwork. The opening and closing date and time for entries will be indicated on Creative Bloq. Any entries posted using the monthly theme hashtag after the monthly deadline will be disregarded and will not be considered for the contest.

C. ARTWORK SELECTION PROCEDURE

Once the monthly deadline has passed, the ImagineFX team will pick a selection of artworks to be featured in the magazine. This will be based on creativity, technical skills, originality, and painting skills, plus how the monthly brief has been interpreted. We (ImagineFX) have the final say if entries have met the criteria of the brief associated with the monthly contest. The selected artists will be contacted to gain permission to use their artwork to be printed in the magazine, we cannot pay for the use of the artwork. Artists in question will need to agree to the ImagineFX/Future plc non-exclusive licence terms below before we can print any artwork.

In consideration for Future promoting you and/or the Material as agreed, you grant Future and its licensees a non-exclusive, irrevocable licence to use the Material in print and digital publications and on all Future websites (including related, branded social media pages). Any reuse of the Material in the formats set out above shall be in the same context for which the Material was originally supplied. You warrant that you own or have the right to license the Material to Future and that Future’s use of it in accordance with this email does not infringe any intellectual property or proprietary rights of any third party. You agree to indemnify Future against all and any loss, damage, or costs sustained by Future arising out of any third party claim that the Material when used in accordance with this email infringes the Intellectual Property of a third party.

D. DATA PROTECTION

The data (real name, email) that is provided by the selected artists when they submit their work will be held by ImagineFX magazine. Submitted artists’ data will not be shared with or sold to any external parties or commercial entities.

E. COPYRIGHT

ImagineFX magazine bears no responsibility for any copyright infringement committed by individual artists. The competition’s aim is solely to inspire participants to produce original works centred around a shared theme. Inquiries concerning specific pieces created for the contest should be addressed directly to the respective artists. Artists retain full copyright ownership of the artwork submitted to the Art Challenge or ImagineFX at all times.

F. AI USAGE

AI will not be allowed in our Art Challenge. It should not be used at any stage of the artwork process. We will ask artists to provide process images so that when we contact those being featured in the magazine, we can verify that AI has not been used. Artists that have used AI will not be picked to be featured in the magazine.

F. NEW ART

Any art entered into the challenge must be newly created, for the challenge. Old and existing art is prohibited. The idea is to push yourself and your skills within the brief, so any existing art will not be accepted.

H. OTHER

ImagineFX magazine reserves the right to modify the Terms & Conditions/Rules of the contest at any time, including during and after the Art Challenge has been launched each month. By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.